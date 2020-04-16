Kristin Altwegg

Kristin Altwegg, a third-year student in the cancer biology discipline of the Integrated Biomedical Sciences program  at UT Health San Antonio  received the AACR Scholar-in-Training award in . She is in the lab of Ratna K. Vadlamudi, Ph.D. She is a 1999 graduate of CCCHS, and the daughter of H. Robert and Patricia Altwegg, Oak Hill.

According to the AACR website, Scholar-in-Training Awards are highly competitive and recognize outstanding young investigators presenting meritorious proffered papers at the AACR Annual Meeting, which has  been terminated and will be rescheduled for later in the year.

