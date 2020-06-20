This Scarlet McCaw, his cage and toys will up for the exotic animal portion of the sale this weekend at the Clay Center Sale Barn. He knows about 60 words. (Photo courtesy of the Clay Center Alternative Animal Sale)
This weekend will feature a regular zoo for the Alternative Animal Sale at the Clay Center Sale Barn, 1774 Meadowlark Road, with ostriches, ems, a zebra, a camel and a baby kangaroo among the more exotic animals up for big.
There’s a full schedule of sales all weekend, but the exotic animal portion will be held no earlier than 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21. The day starts with tack, metal art, hides and mounts for sale at 9 a.m., followed by sheep and goats, llamas, alpacas and bottle-fed animals in the morning. Following the exotic animals, cattle, donkeys, horses and hogs will be sold in the afternoon.
