Open enrollment for health instance through the federal market starts Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 15. The River Valley Extension District is offering in-person assistance with comparing health insurance plans, reviewing eligibility for financial assistance, completing an application, and/or answering questions on the marketplace.
Call one of the four offices in the River Valley District today to schedule an appointment with Monica Thayer, certified application counselor. You can reach the Clay Center office at 632-5335. The district also has offices in Belleville, Concordia and Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.