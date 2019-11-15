A grandfatherly kiss

Jaiden Roff, portraying Alice, gives Russell Spurlin a kiss on the top of his head, who is portraying her grandfather Martin Vanderhoff. We're very pleased to see The Dispatch being used as a prop in the play.

Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_aece44b5-4e19-5251-82da-421e03baf76b.html

Whether it is the crazy grandfather who refuses to pay income taxes, the mother who fancies herself a writer and an artist, the father who’s way too much into fireworks, the sisters who dance too much no matter how much they stink at it, or the eccentric friend of the family, you’ll probably find something that reminds you of someone in your family at the CCCHS production of ‘You Can’t Take it With You” at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night

