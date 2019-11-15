Jaiden Roff, portraying Alice, gives Russell Spurlin a kiss on the top of his head, who is portraying her grandfather Martin Vanderhoff. We're very pleased to see The Dispatch being used as a prop in the play.
Whether it is the crazy grandfather who refuses to pay income taxes, the mother who fancies herself a writer and an artist, the father who’s way too much into fireworks, the sisters who dance too much no matter how much they stink at it, or the eccentric friend of the family, you’ll probably find something that reminds you of someone in your family at the CCCHS production of ‘You Can’t Take it With You” at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
