The 2020 Senior Class Mock Trial will be held on March 9th at the Clay County Court House.
This year, the seniors will decide whether Doctor Stewart a well-known Kansas doctor was justified in shooting a man who was ruining the Stewart family name. The 1889 incident began outside of what is today Mayo’s Clothing Store and ended by the street car rails on Fifth Street.
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
