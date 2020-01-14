The USD-379 school approved a calendar for 2020-21 that has an earlier  start date than the current year  (three days earlier), two weeks for Winter break -- three weeks instead of two -- and a spring break set for the third week of March.

Curriculum director Jaclyn Pfizenmaier reported that in setting the calendar, they had initially considered a start date of Aug. 13, but after consulting with other schools in the Twin Lakes Educational Cooperative, opted for a later start and end date more in line with what most of those schools have set.

Tags