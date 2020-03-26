Last week the Highway  Department worked at the Clay County Park taking out all of the trees that had died from the flood damage, Highway Administrator Bobby Shomper and Assistant Administrator Jeff Germann reported to commissioners Monday..

The new tree saw that was purchased from Double L Manufacturing worked really well. The blade on the saw did warp. They will see about repairing the blade or to replace it will be an estimated $700. They will need to purchase 22 carbide teeth at an estimated cost of $15 each.

