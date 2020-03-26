Last week the Highway Department worked at the Clay County Park taking out all of the trees that had died from the flood damage, Highway Administrator Bobby Shomper and Assistant Administrator Jeff Germann reported to commissioners Monday..
The new tree saw that was purchased from Double L Manufacturing worked really well. The blade on the saw did warp. They will see about repairing the blade or to replace it will be an estimated $700. They will need to purchase 22 carbide teeth at an estimated cost of $15 each.
Clay County Emergency Management received reports from a neighboring county that their residents were reporting that they received phone calls from people telling them they were with the federal government and they needed to have bank account numbers in order to deposit the money promised by…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
