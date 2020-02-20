Tracey Mann, an Republican candidate from Salina running for the Big First Kansas district seat of the US House of Representatives, points out where he grew up on a map of Kansas that half depicts how much of the state the Big First district covers. (Courtesy photo)
A Republican candidate running for the US House of Representatives described himself as “Pro-Life, Prog-Ag, Pro-Gun, and Pro-Trump” and is using scare tactics to bolster is campaign.
“For me, the bottom line, is, I see what’s happening in Washington, D.C., specifically in the House of Representatives and the Democrat caucus ... this march toward socialism is led by Bernie Sanders and it terrorizes me,” Mann said in speaking to Lions Club members on Tuesday. These people, in my view, want to remake America into something that is contrary and in stark opposition to what our Founding Fathers intended. They want to make America into something we don’t recognize, and I don’t want that for our kids and grandkids.”
