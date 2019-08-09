Green man dies in head-on collision with semi

A 20 year old Green man was killed in a head on collision with an oncoming semi tractor-trailer Thursday.
Kurtis Dean Anderson was westbound on U.S. 77 near Madison and Crooked Creek when he reportedly swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 20 year old Green man was killed in a head on collision with an oncoming semi tractor-trailer Thursday.
Kurtis Dean Anderson was westbound on U.S. 77 near Madison and Crooked Creek when he reportedly swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.