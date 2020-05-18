Tracey Mann

The thing you should remember about Tracey Mann, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives is that he is the “most conservative candidate the race.” Those are his words, in a stop he made in Clay Center Friday.

Mann, along with a slew of other Republicans are seeking the Republican nomination for the Big First District seat in the U.S. House currently occupied by Roger Marshall, which covers most of the western part of Kansas. Marshall is running for U.S. Senate, leaving that seat wide open.

