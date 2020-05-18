The thing you should remember about Tracey Mann, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives is that he is the “most conservative candidate the race.” Those are his words, in a stop he made in Clay Center Friday.
Mann, along with a slew of other Republicans are seeking the Republican nomination for the Big First District seat in the U.S. House currently occupied by Roger Marshall, which covers most of the western part of Kansas. Marshall is running for U.S. Senate, leaving that seat wide open.
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
