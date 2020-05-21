Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.