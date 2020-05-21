On Monday, Clay County Commissioners discussed how they will pay for the new ambulance and another one EMS Director Rocky Cramer would like to order in 2022.
County Clerk Kayla Wang stated in order to be able to pay for the new ambulance in 2022 they would need to increase the capital outlay fund for the budget years 2021 and 2022 to $175,000, so that they could save $110,000 out of the 2021 and 2022 budgets to pay for a new ambulance plus make the estimated lease payment of $55,000 for three years which would leave $10,000 each year for additional purchases.
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
