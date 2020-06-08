At tonight's school board meeting, a fifth-grade teacher has asked for approval for a field trip that could not be taken this spring because of the coronavirus be allowed to take place for next year’s fifth graders.

In the 2019-2020 school year, 5th graders at Garfield Elementary were granted the permission to attend Starbase in Manhattan for their field trip, a commitment that required Garfield to attend multiple times. One trip for each student was paid out of district funds, and additional trips were funded by the schools building budget, donations or grants.

