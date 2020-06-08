Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy skies with more rain likely overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
At tonight's school board meeting, a fifth-grade teacher has asked for approval for a field trip that could not be taken this spring because of the coronavirus be allowed to take place for next year’s fifth graders.
In the 2019-2020 school year, 5th graders at Garfield Elementary were granted the permission to attend Starbase in Manhattan for their field trip, a commitment that required Garfield to attend multiple times. One trip for each student was paid out of district funds, and additional trips were funded by the schools building budget, donations or grants.
