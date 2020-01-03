The Clay County Arts Council will continue its’ 2019-2020 season on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 7 p.m. at the Rex Theatre, with a program featuring Richard Holmgren and his “Flying Debris” performance.
Richard Holmgren of the “Flying Debris” show is not just another pretty face! He’s a comedy superstar! Richard was born a jokester and learned to juggle in fourth grade gym class. It’s true, anyone can learn to juggle. However, Richard never stopped challenging himself to be the best, inventing new techniques to every trick he learned. Later, Richard learned that using his comedic wit in conjunction with his arsenal of creative human skills would make for a great living!
As anyone in a civic club knows, the start of the new year is usually the time to pay dues and check to make sure you’re current on your membership. The start of the new year is also the time of year to renew your Chamber membership -- or to sign up if you aren’t already a member.
This is the time of year to be thinking of resolutions for the new year. Whether or not you stick to your resolution for the whole year or just make it through February, think of tapping local resources when you need help keeping that resolution.
