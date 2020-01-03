Richard Holmgren

Richard Holmgren of The Flying Debris Show is not just another pretty face — He's a comedy superstar! He'll be performing at The Rex on Jan. 11.

The Clay County Arts Council will continue its’ 2019-2020 season on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 7 p.m. at the Rex Theatre, with a program featuring Richard Holmgren and his “Flying Debris” performance.

Richard Holmgren of the “Flying Debris” show is not just another pretty face! He’s a comedy superstar! Richard was born a jokester and learned to juggle in fourth grade gym class. It’s true, anyone can learn to juggle.  However, Richard never stopped challenging himself to be the best, inventing new techniques to every trick he learned.  Later, Richard learned that using his comedic wit in conjunction with his arsenal of creative human skills would make for a great living!

