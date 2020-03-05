Team Members include: Annie Berggren, Mia Christiansen, Emma Brandt, Tabitha Cowley, Jillian Dreher, Becky Hunter, Tatum Johnston, Rachael Jones, Addison Knitter, Izzie Peterson, Kylee Shivers, Emma Spellman, Afton Sterling, Mackenzie Sterling, Allyson Brandt, Makayla Colton, Isabella Evers, Brooklyn Gordon, Hayden Hackworth, Bria Link, Lillian McCann, Aubrey Tatdman and Norah Rothfuss all of Clay Center. Hope Wilson of Wakefield, Annika Wernecke, Arabella Wernecke and Peyton Pruser of Clifton/Clyde and Emily Jones and Joree Bentz of Washington. Beloit Team members include Hanna Pearson, Allie Ahlvers, Vivian Thompson, Landrey Isbell, Miley Kemmerer and Katelyn Pearson. Concordia Team members are Keri Farmer, Madison McCall, Emma Herman, Tierney Breault, Tessa Breese, Daegen DeGraff, Skye Johnson, Keely Kindel, Preslee Marsh, Mya Niehues, Breckyn Reynolds and Aubrey Stahlman. (Courtesy photo)
