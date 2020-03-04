A relationship program housed at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 6th and Clark, patterned after the Thrive program in Manhattan and Salina is ready to launch in Clay Center beginning March 23. This program will meet every Monday evening from 5:30- to 8 p.m. A meal is provided for participants and volunteers to establish community.
The program’s purpose is to help applicants reach their goals of getting out of poverty. Applicants are called leaders, as they are leading the way to reaching their goals. Allies, or intentional friends, are people in the community who volunteer to support leaders on their journey.
