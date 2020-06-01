Krista Thomas, an elementary reading specialist at Wakefield School, was named the district’s elementary teacher of the year as part of USD-379’s “Expect Success” celebration at the end of the school year.
FACS teacher Jordan Carlson, who nominated Thomas for the award, said she’s heard kids describe teachers at Wakefield as passionate, non-judgemental, competent, empathic and loyal.
In December of 1941, America entered World War II and thousands of United States soldiers and civilians were sent overseas. Shortly after America entered the war, the Nazi Press Chief and head of the Nazi propaganda machine, Otto Dietrich, scoffed at the idea that the US was a threat to the …
If you’re looking for a meal with history and a great story, look no further than Chef Boyardee. The story begins with great ingredients — many Chef pasta dishes contain no artificial flavor, colors or preservatives. And while you’re no doubt familiar with the satisfying taste of Chef Boyard…
It has been a long winter, made to seem longer by fearing coronavirus spreading throughout our country and into our home state of Kansas. We have learned ‘stay in shelter’, ‘social distancing’, and need to ‘wear masks.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.