Krista Thomas, an elementary reading specialist at Wakefield School, was named the district’s elementary teacher of the year as part of USD-379’s “Expect Success” celebration at the end of the school year.

FACS teacher Jordan Carlson, who nominated Thomas for the award, said she’s heard kids describe teachers at Wakefield as passionate, non-judgemental, competent, empathic and loyal.

