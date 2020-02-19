One of the more unusual mysteries I have encountered outdoors happened about 40 years ago. A few gray beards may remember the incident as it was mentioned in a column by the Clay County Extension Agent of that era, Jim Hoobler.
If memory serves me correctly, a team of agronomists were visiting the county and saw the mystery in a stubble field about nine miles south of town: a large X stamped in the frozen ground of the stubble field. There were no tracks near by. No one offered an explanation of how the X got there.
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.