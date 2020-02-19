One of the more unusual mysteries I have  encountered outdoors happened about 40 years ago. A few gray beards may remember the incident as it was mentioned in a column by the Clay County Extension Agent of that era, Jim Hoobler.

If memory serves me correctly, a team of agronomists were visiting the county and saw the mystery in a stubble field about nine miles south of town: a large X stamped in the frozen ground of the stubble field. There were no tracks near by. No one offered an explanation of how the X got there.

