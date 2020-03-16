In a brief meeting Friday morning, the council’s Administrative Committee learned that they could save as much as $801,000 by refinancing general obligations bonds used to pay for the pool in a conference call with Dustin Avery, of Pipe Sandler (formerly Piper Jaffray), who is acting as the city’s financial advisor in this matter,
A significant drop in interest rates, from just over 4.4 percent when the city financed the bonds to an estimated 1.46 percent, is the reason for the savings, and the slowdown in the market because of the coronavirus is the reason those interest rates have dropped. Avery said those savings are the net amount, with the costs to refinancing factored in.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
