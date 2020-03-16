In a brief meeting Friday morning, the council’s Administrative Committee learned that they could save as much as $801,000 by refinancing general obligations bonds used to pay for the pool in a conference call with Dustin Avery, of Pipe Sandler (formerly Piper Jaffray), who is acting as the city’s financial advisor in this matter,

A significant drop in interest rates, from just over 4.4 percent when the city financed the bonds to an estimated 1.46 percent, is the reason for the savings, and the slowdown in the market because of the coronavirus is the reason those interest rates have dropped. Avery said those savings are the net amount, with the costs to refinancing factored in.

Tags