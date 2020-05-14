Beginning on Monday, May 18, and continuing through Sunday, May 31, travelers can expect increased police presence on city streets as Clay Center Police join other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2020 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. This activity is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). Enforcement will occur around the clock. Seat belt use diminishes after nightfall, meaning the likelihood of un-belted crash injuries and deaths rise during those hours.
Fact: If the driver of a vehicle is not belted, only about 20 percent of the front-outboard passengers are belted. Conversely, if the driver is belted that about 98 percent of the front-outboard passengers were observed to be belted. As for child passenger safety, Kansans ensure appropriate restraint with its youngest ones as children ages 0-4, are buckled into child safety seats at the rate of 98 percent. However, only 87 percent of 5- to 14-year old’s are properly restrained. This means that one out of eight Kansas children, aged 5-14, are made vulnerable while traveling by the failure of their drivers to restrain them. Drivers, please make the safe choice- every trip, every time.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Earlier I wrote of being six months old when the Stock Market crashed in October 1929. Since I was raised during that Great Depression, I plan on writing the next two weekly columns about those earlier years and how our family worked together for survival.
