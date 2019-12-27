Chuck Crain

Chuck Crain, a regular at The Presley’s in Branson, will perform at the Waterville Opera House on Monday.

Waterville Opera House Renovation Committee presents, Chuck Crain, a country Gospel singer, who will be performing on Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m/. at the Waterville Opera House, 202 E. Front St., Waterville, KS  66548.

 When not touring, Chuck performs with The Presley’s, in Branson, MO.  Chuck joined the Presleys’ Country Jubilee Show in Branson, Missouri, in 1997. He sings tenor with the Southern Gospel Quartet, back up vocals for some of the other entertainers, and many behind the scenes duties. All to help the show be as entertaining as possible.

