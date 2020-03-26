Even though the City of Clay Center isn’t picking up recyclables right now, the Clay County landfill has come up with a solution that will allow Clay Center residents to continue to recycle, if they wish to.

Landfill Director Rhonda Carroll met with commissioners Monday to discuss the changes at the landfill during the pandemic period. The City of Clay Center City will not be picking up residential recycling for a few weeks and the public will not be allowed to come into the recycling building at the landfill at this time.

