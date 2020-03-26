Even though the City of Clay Center isn’t picking up recyclables right now, the Clay County landfill has come up with a solution that will allow Clay Center residents to continue to recycle, if they wish to.
Landfill Director Rhonda Carroll met with commissioners Monday to discuss the changes at the landfill during the pandemic period. The City of Clay Center City will not be picking up residential recycling for a few weeks and the public will not be allowed to come into the recycling building at the landfill at this time.
Clay County Emergency Management received reports from a neighboring county that their residents were reporting that they received phone calls from people telling them they were with the federal government and they needed to have bank account numbers in order to deposit the money promised by…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
