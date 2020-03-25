The Clay County Health Department received notification today confirming one positive case of COVID-19 in Clay County. We are continuing to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.
The case in Clay county is a resident with a recent known, travel related exposure. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Clay County Health Department is notifying all of the patient’s contacts and will monitor them routinely for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.
