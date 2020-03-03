Tumblers compete

Front row: Kinzee Charbonneau, Allysen Thomas, Grace Myers, Grace Ritchie, Keely Knepper; back: coach Morgan Slagle, Lara Hammond, Addyson Pladson, Lydia Voelker, RaeLynn Strauss, Ericka Johnston, ShaeLynn Berroth, coach Koralea Slagle.                                (Courtesy photo)

The Slagle Studio Synergy Tumble group competed in the NAC Championship Meet this past weekend Feb. 29th in Olathe, Kansas. This was the final meet of the season but they will perform their routines at the Spring Recital April 25th.  

They are coached by Morgan Slagle and Koralea Slagle. The athletes compete at their individual levels by age.  

