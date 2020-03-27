Common Ground is offering a free carry-out lunch from noon to 1:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The lunch is for all ages will be served at the Common Ground Building located at 709 5th St. We ask that you honor social distancing and if you have a temperature, cough or difficulty breathing that you not participate. For questions, contact Bob at bob@commongroundclaycenter.org.
Most*Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: First case of coronavirus reported in Clay County
- Police: Jackson firefighter killed during armed robbery
- Maryland man thrown from truck during street race dies
- 3 wounded in shooting near Philadelphia transit station
- ENMU chancellor will not seek contract renewal
- Delaware governor issues a stay-at-home order, closing non-essential businesses; order takes effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
- 3 people die after 2 cars collide head-on near Farmington
- Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive in cell pronounced dead
- Nevada casinos had big February, before coronavirus closures
- Three plead to drug felonies
Images
Videos
- Updated
Clay County Health Care providers, Clay County Medical Center, Long Term Care facilities, USD- 379, and elected and appointed officials from Clay County and the cities within Clay County make up our Clay County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The Clay County EOC members have been meeting …
- Updated
I can’t quite put my finger on why, but the boxer Val has been uncharacteristically well behaved this week.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.