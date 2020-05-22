Filling up

The city started filling the Clay Center Aquatic Park yesterday. (Dispatch photo)

The Clay Center Aquatic Park will be opening for the 2020 season. Per the Governors orders, the pool’s opening date is June 8 with a max amount of 135 people.

The governor has stated that facilities can have up to 45 people in an area with the ability to socially distance. This allows us to split our facility into three zones that will be spacious enough to safely socially distance with 45 people at a time.

