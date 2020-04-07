Mike Floersch

Mike Floersch grew up in the grocery business with his father running and owning a store in Seneca. Floersch now runs five stores in northeast Kansas and another in Nebraska. In all that time he’s never experienced anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects on the industry.

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” Floersch says of the near constant demand and a supply chain struggling to keep up.

