Blake Greufe

Please welcome Blake Greufe, Administrative Intern to Clay County Medical Center (CCMC). Blake is currently working on his Master of Health Administration at University of Missouri.

 “As CCMC continues to be ranked as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in America, we want to share our knowledge base with the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “While at CCMC this summer, Blake will be able to learn medical provider relations, clinic construction, service line development, hospital finances, and have the opportunity to shadow our outstanding leadership team.”

Tags