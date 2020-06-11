Please welcome Blake Greufe, Administrative Intern to Clay County Medical Center (CCMC). Blake is currently working on his Master of Health Administration at University of Missouri.
“As CCMC continues to be ranked as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in America, we want to share our knowledge base with the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “While at CCMC this summer, Blake will be able to learn medical provider relations, clinic construction, service line development, hospital finances, and have the opportunity to shadow our outstanding leadership team.”
At Monday’s school board meeting, several school board members told administrators and coaches they have their full support for whatever they decide they should do in scheduling extra-curricular activities.
Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping. When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb. This child dreaded the words “we need to go to …
