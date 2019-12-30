Recalled ham

The Clay Center Locker, 212 6th Street Clay Center, Kansas 67432 is notifying the public of a voluntary recall.

Salmonella and listeria testing is a mandatory procedure that is done throughout the year within the meat industry to insure wholesome and quality products are being produced and entered into commerce. Clay Center Locker’s standard operating procedure is to test and hold all products until negative results are confirmed before releasing any of these products into commerce.

