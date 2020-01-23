Family Physicians clinic

An open house for the Family Physicians clinic in Clyde is set for Jan. 31, at 8 a.m.

The new Clyde Family Physicians clinic will be hosting an open house from 8-10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 to show the community this soon-to-open comprehensive medical clinic. The Clyde Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. and there will be refreshments available. The public is invited to come see the new medical facility.

“We are excited this day has arrived,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “Building a new comprehensive medical clinic in Clyde started as an idea two years ago. It has now become a reality, and we would like to thank the community for their support.”

