Fifteen properties were hit with vandalism after midnight on Monday that included spraying of racial slurs and swastikas, Clay Center Police Chief Bill Robinson said.
That includes the water tower on 12th Street in which a swastika and “Black Lives Slatter,” a slogan mocking “Black Lives Matter” was painted in red at the base of the tower. Lincoln School was also hit, as well as a bunch of private properties in the vicinity of Lincoln and Grant and a few blocks north and south of those streets -- primarily garages and sheds in the alleys.
One of the great honors of my life has been the opportunity to uncover and retell the remarkable story of Mai DeKonza (1870-1959) of Clay Center. I did not meet her in person, but I have become acquainted with her through her writings, newspaper accounts, archival material, and court records…
Yesterday was Father’s Day when we recognize and honor fathers in our world. When I was born, my dad was six months from being 50 years of age in October 1929 when the markets crashed and the “Great Depression” was here.
