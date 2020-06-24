Tower vandalized

Fifteen properties were hit with vandalism after midnight on Monday that included spraying of racial slurs and swastikas, Clay Center Police Chief Bill Robinson said.

That includes the water tower on 12th Street in which a swastika and “Black Lives Slatter,” a slogan mocking “Black Lives Matter” was painted in red at the base of the tower. Lincoln School was also hit, as well as a bunch of private properties in the vicinity of Lincoln and Grant and a few blocks north and south of those streets -- primarily garages and sheds in the alleys.

