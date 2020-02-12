On Grant Avenue

The city has erected temporary heavy-duty fencing around the house at 10th and Grant to keep kids out, the cost of which will be assessed to the property owner.                        (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

The council’s Public Safety Committee met in an emergency session to determine whether immediate action could be taken to tear down the house whose side blew off in an explosion at 10th and Grant Sunday night.

Fire Chief John Ihnen reported that the state fire marshal conducted quite a few tests and ruled out that it had been caused by natural gas. The cause of the fire and resulting explosion are still under investigation, but Ihnen said there has been some speculation that how it was heated combined with open doors could have created a near back-draft effect that led to the explosion.

Tags