The council’s Public Safety Committee met in an emergency session to determine whether immediate action could be taken to tear down the house whose side blew off in an explosion at 10th and Grant Sunday night.
Fire Chief John Ihnen reported that the state fire marshal conducted quite a few tests and ruled out that it had been caused by natural gas. The cause of the fire and resulting explosion are still under investigation, but Ihnen said there has been some speculation that how it was heated combined with open doors could have created a near back-draft effect that led to the explosion.
Our favorite time of year is just about here -- that magical night on the Square when we just about get sick eating too much chocolate. The Clay Center Business Association (CCBA) will hold it’s annual Chocolate Crawl next Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
