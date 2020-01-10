Elizabeth Anne Mall has released two Contemporary Christian singles with producer and sound engineer James Kocian through Firstcom Music. Firstcom Music is a division of Universal Publishing Production Music that creates music for film, broadcast, advertising, digital media and corporate productions.
Mall’s song “Fearfully, Wonderfully” was featured in the ‘700 Club Interactive’ on 06/28/2019 as well as on ‘Pryzyjaciolki’, a Polish television drama. Her song “All Because Of You” appeared on a show called “The Franchise”, episode #1904 about the Kansas City Chiefs.
