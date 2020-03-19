Bruce Reed, of Riley, was in a horrific car accident, Nov. 26. Another vehicle crossed the center line and hit him head-on. He suffered two broken arms, broken leg, fractured vertebrae and numerous other injuries.
Bruce grew up in Morganville and was a graduate of CCCHS. He works for Sir Speedy in Manhattan.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
