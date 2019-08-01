Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_2a73db10-7439-5494-afe7-a05852418d55.html

Local evangelist to minister in Kenya this winter

Clint Decker will teach evangelism to a class like this one at the Manna Bible Institute in Kenya in December.

Earlier this month, Great Awakenings evangelist Clint Decker, Clay Center, announced in December he’ll be traveling to minister at the Manna Bible Institute and School of Missions just outside of Nairobi, Kenya.

