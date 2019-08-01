Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_2a73db10-7439-5494-afe7-a05852418d55.html

Earlier this month, Great Awakenings evangelist Clint Decker, Clay Center, announced in December he’ll be traveling to minister at the Manna Bible Institute and School of Missions just outside of Nairobi, Kenya.
