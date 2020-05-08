With the weather cooperating, Clay County road crews have accomplished a lot, as indicated in a report to county commissioners on Monday.

Highway Administrator Bobby Shomper reported last week the department worked on grading roads, several miles of blacktop was patched, replacing and placing signage according to the bridge inspection report, repaired and cleaned out several pipes, hauled rock to the northern part of the county, hauled rock to the Clay County Park, tore out the old bridge and replaced with a new tube west of Jayhawk Road on 25th Road, and hauled rip rap and used it at 11th and Cherokee Road.

