With the weather cooperating, Clay County road crews have accomplished a lot, as indicated in a report to county commissioners on Monday.
Highway Administrator Bobby Shomper reported last week the department worked on grading roads, several miles of blacktop was patched, replacing and placing signage according to the bridge inspection report, repaired and cleaned out several pipes, hauled rock to the northern part of the county, hauled rock to the Clay County Park, tore out the old bridge and replaced with a new tube west of Jayhawk Road on 25th Road, and hauled rip rap and used it at 11th and Cherokee Road.
Despite its name, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) does not require the business to write paychecks. The owner’s income, IRS Schedule F line 34 or Schedule C line 31, is considered the owner’s paycheck.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many sections of land and neighbors did not live close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.