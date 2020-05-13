On Monday he USD-379 school board hired five people, including Jody Bures-Helton as a school psychologist, Dalton Haist as strength and conditioning, P.E. and weights coach at CCCHS, Joshua Keim as a science teacher at Wakefield School, Suzanne Ahlbert as a school nurse and Melissa Shivers as as a second-grade tacher at Wakefield School.
The board approve the following for summer help: Robert Moran for technology support, Vicky Harris for textbook inventory, JD Lane for summer grounds and Steve Squires as a summer custodian.
