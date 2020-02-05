Episcopal Bishop William Swing, a social entrepreneur, explained, “There are two fields of genius available...laborers who live on yesterday’s insights and entrepreneurs who live on tomorrow’s possibilities”. He said, “Both have their own dignity, but entrepreneurship pulls life into its destiny.”
A common trait of entrepreneurs of any kind: social, employee, young, old or otherwise, is the ability to see those possibilities and to be willing to take the risk to bring them to life.
On Thursday, the Clay County Economic Development Group will celebrate businesses accomplishments for 2019 and recognize leaders within the community with entrepreneurial awards. The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce will also recognize accomplishments of its members for the year at the a…
