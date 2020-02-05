Top Entrepreneurial employee

Julie Hamel, left, was named  entrepreneurial employee of the year last week.    (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

Episcopal Bishop William Swing, a social entrepreneur, explained, “There are two fields of genius available...laborers who live on yesterday’s insights and entrepreneurs who live on tomorrow’s possibilities”.  He said, “Both have their own dignity, but entrepreneurship pulls life into its destiny.”

A common trait of entrepreneurs of any kind: social, employee, young, old or otherwise, is the ability to see those possibilities and to be willing to take the risk to bring them to life.

Tags