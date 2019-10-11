“Opening up the court yards for study time and lunch has been a huge success — especially now with the weather more and more students are taking advantage of it,” CCCHS principal Bud Young said in his principal’s report submitted to the USD-379 school board for their October meeting.
Brandon Pfizenmaier’s classes and Ashley Tonn’s classes built a picnic table to go in the court yards. It has been requested to build a couple more as well as add individual seating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.