By the Courtyard

 Sally Lee and her brother John Frigon built this study table place on the inside of the building in front of the north courtyard.  (Courtesy Photo)

“Opening up the court yards for study time and lunch has been a huge success  — especially now with the weather more and more students are taking advantage of it,”  CCCHS principal Bud Young said in his principal’s report submitted to the USD-379 school board for their October meeting.

Brandon Pfizenmaier’s classes and Ashley Tonn’s classes built a picnic table to go in the court yards.  It has been requested to build a couple more as well as add individual seating.  

