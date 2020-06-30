County officials reporting on the coronavirus pandemic said there’s reason to be concerned about spikes in cases in neighboring counties, but so far, those spikes haven’t reached Clay County.
While Clay County has only six cases of the coronovirus, 32 tests that are pending, 1,065 negative tests and they’re following 11 people to make sure they don’t have symptoms. Health Administrator Dana Rickley said she’s concerned there could be a spike because there has been quite a bit of travel in the last two weeks. The Health Department is recommending those people who’ve traveled to self-quarantine for two weeks.
