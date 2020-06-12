Clay County District Court and Clay Center Municipal Court are both back in action after several months of being closed because of the coronavirus. But city prosecutor Joel Mason told Rotarians yesterday, like a cruise ship, courts can’t stop on a dime and they can’t go from 0 to 60 either.
It took awhile for the courts to get back to speed, to get those cases going through courts to get rescheduled and back before a judge, but Mason said they are pretty much back in session. He’ll said they’re backed up a bit, and it will take a while to catch up, but they’ll get there.
At Monday’s school board meeting, several school board members told administrators and coaches they have their full support for whatever they decide they should do in scheduling extra-curricular activities.
Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping. When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb. This child dreaded the words “we need to go to …
