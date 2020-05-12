Yesterday, Clay County commissioners agreed to re-open Clay County Park when the state enters Phase 2 of reopening, which tentatively is set to begin Monday, May 18.
Health Administrator Dana Rickley said the plan that members of Clay County Park Board, Wakefield City Council, the park managers and others involved include having campers fill out a registration form. The park will keep track of anyone who use the bathroom, spends the night, shares a meal or sleeps in the same bedroom so they track who has contact with each other in the park. There’s also a question of asking if they’ve felt ill in the last 14 days.
No Stardusters. No That’s Entertainment! No Spring sports or activities. Little to no recognition of other honors like the academic letters presentation ceremony. There is so much that hasn’t taken place this Spring.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Earlier I wrote of being six months old when the Stock Market crashed in October 1929. Since I was raised during that Great Depression, I plan on writing the next two weekly columns about those earlier years and how our family worked together for survival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.