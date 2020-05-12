Yesterday, Clay County commissioners agreed to re-open Clay County Park when the state enters Phase 2 of reopening, which tentatively is set to begin Monday, May 18.

Health Administrator Dana Rickley said the plan that members of Clay County Park Board, Wakefield City Council, the park managers and others involved include having campers fill out a registration form. The park will keep track of anyone who use the bathroom, spends the night, shares a meal or sleeps in the same bedroom so they track who has contact with each other in the park. There’s also a question of asking if they’ve felt ill in the last 14 days.  

