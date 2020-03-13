New clock Tower

Local officials are taking steps to sure they and other public agencies are prepared for the coronavirus.

In meeting with Clay County Commissioners Monday, Emergency Manager Pam Kemp, and County Health Administrator Dana Rickley talked about the coronavirus (COVID-19) planning that has been done in Clay County. Local county, city and school  officials, representatives of Clay County Medical Center and local nursing homes, a physician, hospice, EMS and law enforcement personnel have attended meetings and webinars and have discussed workplace controls and emergency policies that may be needed.

