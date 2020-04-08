In a meeting where three council members joined by conference call and another was absent, the Clay Center City Council passed a couple of measures in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, including one that would allow police to enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order through the municipal court.
City attorney Dusty Mullin told the council that the intent behind the ordinance that allows police to enforce the stay-at-home order is not to stop vehicles to see where they are going or whether they have a reason to be out. However, if they run into a situation where they see groups of more than 10 people congregating, the ordinance allows them to break up those groups and “enforce it at a local level.”
