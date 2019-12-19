CCCHS students Cooper Coffman has been selected by the Kansas Music Educators Association to be part of the State Choir.
In October over 1,000 choir members auditioned in their various districts with about 100 being accepted from each for district choir. The state choir takes the top 24 from each district and then they form the state choir.
