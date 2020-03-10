At the courthouse

Aaron Jones, portraying Dr. Kretzmeier, lifts the hammer in the Gilbert case to testify on how heavy it is.

CCCHS students found enough evidence to find John Gilbert, a farmer accused of murdering his wife and their children,  guilty of the crime in a mock trial of the historic Clay County case on Monday.

That’s only happened a time or two, said Magistrate Judge Bill Malcolm, who presided over the mock trial.

