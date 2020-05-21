Deena Horst

Deena Horst, Republican, has filed for re-election to the Kansas State Board of Education, District 6, which includes all or part of 24 counties including Clay County

Horst is completing her second term on the board. She is running for the office because the board is in the process of assisting districts as they seek to more effectively prepare students for their future. She would like to continue to encourage the progress being made in each district as they assess the education they offer and determine if and where changes need to be made so, upon graduation,  all students are well-prepared to pursue opportunities after high school.

