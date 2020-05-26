Mike Ryan

While Memorial Day was celebrated in a way that is different from what we’re accustomed to  -- by standing apart in family groups, bumping elbows instead of shaking hands, and keeping distance from one another, but we’ll get through the challenges the coronavirus has brought, retired Gen. Mike Ryan said at yesterday’s service on the Courthouse Square.

When you look at the flag at half-staff, as it was yesterday on the Square and at the cemetery, “you have in mind military combat casualties,” Ryan said.

Tags