Middle School Dancers

Slagle Dance and Baton Studio’s middle school dance team taught by Shannon Stark  dance to ‘Mason’s April, an Irish reel,” a fiddle tune at the St. Patrick’s concert by the Chamber Community Orchestra in Morganville Sunday. The team consists of Addy Gurney, Kaylyn Johnson, Alexa Leitzel, Brya Rife, Braylee Langvardt and Caylyn Pfizenmaier.                                             (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

Editors Note: This story is based on “St. Patrick’s Miraculous Life” by Rick Hamlin in “His Mysterious Ways, (January, 2020).”

Most people know St. Patrick as the “liberator of slaves in Ireland,” and for converting the Irish to Christianity, but using the three-leafed clover as a symbol of the Holy Trinity, but that isn’t the whole story, Rob Edmiston said at Sunday’s St. Patrick’s concert in Morganville.

