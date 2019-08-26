The First Infantry Division Brass Band performed a rousing performance on Saturday during Wakefield’s 150th Birthday Bash celebration. The band consists of Spec. Michael Turner on alto saxophone, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Morris and Spec. Julius Lopez on trombone, Staff Sgt. Michael Bolton on trumpet, Spec. Jahbarh Watson on saxophone, Sgt. 1st Class David Champagne on drums, Staff Sgt. Ernesto Lupque on auxiliary percussion, Spec. Taylor Lovett on sousaphone (tuba).
