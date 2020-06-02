Little has changed in the reopening plan Clay County Commissioners approved on Monday, with the county remaining in Phase 2 until June 8. For the most part that means mass gatherings are limited to no more than 15 people until June 8, when the limit will be changed to 45. The plan follows the state’s plan for reopening, which has been left up to each county.
That isn’t necessarily the case in neighboring counties:
This Saturday, June 6, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of the largest amphibious assault in the history of modern warfare. D-Day was a historic World War II invasion that not only turned the tide of the war for the Allies, but helped bring down one of history’s most notorious dictators. The …
In December of 1941, America entered World War II and thousands of United States soldiers and civilians were sent overseas. Shortly after America entered the war, the Nazi Press Chief and head of the Nazi propaganda machine, Otto Dietrich, scoffed at the idea that the US was a threat to the …
It has been a long winter, made to seem longer by fearing coronavirus spreading throughout our country and into our home state of Kansas. We have learned ‘stay in shelter’, ‘social distancing’, and need to ‘wear masks.’
